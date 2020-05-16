Donald J. Salreno, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald J. Salreno, 91, passed away peacefully Friday, May 8, 2020.

Donald will always be remembered and loved by his family and friends for his generosity and hard work ethic.

He was born May 16, 1928 in Youngstown and was proud to grow up in Briar Hill and be a lifelong area resident. Donald was the son of James and Mary (Allegrette) Salreno.

Donald attended Chaney High School and then entered the work force to help support his family, where he worked in the concrete business with his father. Donald enlisted in the United States Army serving as a sergeant in Korea during the Korean Conflict, where he was badly wounded and received a Purple Heart for his actions. Upon his honorable discharge on August 25, 1952, Donald reentered the work force where he worked in the construction industry with various contractors.

Donald married the love of his life the former, Helene Gran, on August 25, 1963 and they enjoyed 56 extraordinary years together, working in the family business at Gran Lanes on Mahoning Avenue until they both retired and sold the business in 1994.

A devout Catholic, he was a member of St. Patrick Church, Curbstone Coaches and Disabled American Veterans.

He had many passions throughout his life. He enjoyed going to church, bowling, traveling and spending time with family and friends.

He leaves behind to hold onto his precious memories his wife, Helene (Gran); a stepson, John “Jack” (Jane) Bellan of Dallas, Texas; sister-in-law, Delores Gran; Goddaughter, Mary Jo Connelly and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides his parents, Donald was preceded in death by four brothers, Anthony, Joseph, James and Louis Salreno and two sisters, Rose Salreno and Angela Hamrock.

Donald’s family wishes to express appreciation to all who are offering condolences at this time, but due to the outbreak of the coronavirus they elected to have private services. They will at a future date have a funeral mass celebration of Donald’s life with Father Edward Noga.

The private funeral services were held on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, Boardman with Father Kevin Peters as officiant and Deacon Jesse McClain.

Burial took place at Calvary Cemetery, Youngstown.

The family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude to the professional staff of Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman for being very accommodating and understanding during this difficult time.

On behalf of Donald’s family, they would like to offer a special thank you to the entire staff of Woodland Nursing Facility for all the care and compassion shown to Donald and them.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Donald’s name to St. Patrick Church, 1420 Oak Hill, Youngstown, OH 44507 or to the Disabled American Veterans, 2044 Youngstown Road SE, Warren, OH 44484.

