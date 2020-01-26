Donald “Don” Cicoretti, Lowellville, Ohio

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald G. “Don” Cicoretti, 80, of Lowellville, passed away at Saint Elizabeth Hospital on Monday, January 13, 2020.

He was born June 21, 1939 in Youngstown, the son of Dominic and Catherine (Moran) Cicoretti and was a lifelong area resident.

Don was a 1960 graduate of Struthers High School.

He worked for Hutch Manufacturing for 30 years and retired in 1990.

He was a proud United States Air Force Veteran earning the rank of Airman First Class and was honorably discharged on December 13, 1965.

Don was married to the love of his life, Carol Cameron on July 27, 1979 and they resided in Struthers until her passing away on April 18, 2012.

Don leaves behind his aunt, Mary Cicoretti; sister-in-law, Beverly Patton; two nieces, Lori (Kevin) Griffin and Heather Patton; great-niece, McKenzie Griffin; cousins, Norma (Bob) Stormer, Cindy (Dave) Stalnaker, Marijon Angelo, Donna (Drew) Dodzak and Michael Zillo.

Besides his parents and wife, Don was preceded by his uncle, Larry Cicoretti; two aunts, Mary Angelo and Natalie Zillo; father-in-law, Joseph Cameron; brother-in-law, Paul Patton; two cousins, Larry Cicoretti, Jr. and Shirley Angelo.

There will be a private celebration of Donald’s life held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512

In lieu flowers material contributions may be made in Donald’s name to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675.

