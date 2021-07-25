Dominic Zurella, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dominic Zurella, 100, formerly of Youngstown, passed away Friday, July 16, 2021 at the Inn at Ironwood in Canfield.

Dominic was born on May 23, 1921 in Youngstown, the son of Steven and Rose (Mashiska) Zurella.

Dominic attended East High School and was drafted into the United States Army Air Force in 1942.

While stationed in England during World War II, he served as a radio operator and gunner of a B-17 airplane. For his extraordinary achievement and bravery, Dom was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross by President Roosevelt. This award was authorized by an Act of Congress and remained one of Dom’s proudest achievements. Dominic also received two gold Air Medals and was honorably discharged in 1945. He remained loyal to his veteran brethren through his participation with The American Legion.

Upon returning home Dominic married the love of his life, the former Lillian Minnow. They shared 42 years of marriage together until Lillian’s death in 1987.

Dominic made his career with the U.S Postal service becoming a mail carrier in Youngstown and was later promoted to Postmaster of the Austintown Post Office.

Dominic will always be remembered by his two nieces, Nancy Iezzi-Dom of Niles and Linda (Chuck) Bishara of Boardman and also many great-nieces and great-nephews.

Besides his parents and dear wife, Dominic was preceded in death by his sister, Connie Trimbur Callahan; his nephew-in-law, Raymond Dom and his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Mary and Rocco Lucarell, with whom he was very close.

