Dominic Leone, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mt Carmel Basilica, 343 Via Mt Carmel, Youngstown, for Dominic A. “Dom” Leone, 93, formally of Youngstown. Friends may call between 9:00 – 9:50 a.m. at the church. Dom passed peacefully Friday, July 26, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born October 2, 1925, in Bugnara, L’Aquila Italy, the son of Pasquale and Ida (DiTommaso) Leone and came to the United States when he was six months old.

Dom attended Rayen High School and was a proud United States Navy Veteran serving during World War II as a Fireman First Class, completing his tour of the Pacific and receiving an honorable discharge in 1946.

Throughout his life, he held numerous jobs in the Youngstown and Pennsylvania area moving to Cape Coral, Florida in 1982, returning back to Youngstown in 2013.

Dom was an active member of Our Lady of Mt Carmel Basilica where he was past President of the Vestibule Club and instrumental in bringing entertainment for their annual sports banquets.

As Dom was a very social and likable guy throughout his life, he leaves behind his wife, the former Angeline Arcade; three daughters, Patricia (Daniel) Rossi of Canfield, Diana (David) Weikart of Boardman and Lynda (Vincent) Yurak of Mentor; four grandchildren, Vincent Yurak, Cariann Yurak, Leanna (Steve) Pipala and Marcella (Vito) Consiglio and six great-grandchildren, Luke, Zachary, Isabella, Giulanna, John Paul and Mya; a sister, Mary Lou (John) Hybrinak of Las Vegas and a brother, Richard (Rosemary) Leone of Florida and numerous nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Dominic was preceded in death by a son, Ralph Leone and a brother, Victor Leone.

Arrangements and Burial have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery, Youngstown.

On behalf of Dominic’s family heartfelt appreciation extended to Countryside at Elmwood, Dr. Brian Brocker, the entire staff of Windsor House, Canfield and St. Elizabeth Hospital ICU in Youngstown for the care and compassion shown to Dom throughout this difficult time.

