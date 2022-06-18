YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dominic J. “Sonny” Greco, Jr., 87, of Gilbert, Arizona, formerly of Youngstown, passed away on June 7, 2022. His battle with some serious medical issues in recent years showed his courage in facing life changes with a smile despite the pain.

Dominic was born January 26, 1935 in Youngstown, the son of Dominic J. Greco and Aluira (Ditomasso) Greco and attended South High School and Akron University.

Dominic met the love of his life Margaret Palombo and they wed in 1954.

Dominic worked at Century Foods and Harr Iron Construction. He was an inspector for Mahoning County Engineers and a shift manager at Youngstown Wastewater Treatment Plan. He was the finance secretary for Local 2225 United Steel workers, president of Home and School for Immaculate Conception, chairman for materials for summer jobs for youths, parish pastoral council of Immaculate Conception church and a Webelos Scout Leader.

Dominic enjoyed slow pitch softball, bowling, archery, swimming and being behind the camera to capture memorable moments. Dominic’s greatest pleasures were being around his family and friends, most of all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

​He survived by his wife of 69 years, Margaret and two sons, Dominic (Tami) Greco, Gregory (Maureen) Greco; five grandchildren, Natasha (Adam) Perea, Lisa (Dan) Daugherty, Nicole (Kyle) Funseth, Michelle (Brian) Sterchi and Karrie (Robby) Smith and eight great-grandchildren, Madison, Gianna, Sophia, Adam Joseph, Delaney, Evan and Emma along with several nieces, nephew, cousins and friends.

Besides his parents, Dominic is preceded in death by two sisters that passed away earlier in life, Mary Coman and Julie Greenwalt.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Tuesday morning, June 21, 2022 from 9:00 – 9:55 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, 343 Via Mount Carmel, Youngstown with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow with the Very Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Cariglio as officiant.

Entombment will take place at Resurrection Cemetery, Austintown.

Arrangements have been trusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

