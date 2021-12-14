YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Domenico B. Aliberti Sr., 93, of Youngstown, passed away on Sunday afternoon, December 12, 2021.

Domenico will always be remembered as the long-time professor of Italian at Youngstown State University. He was loved by family and friends for his smile, his gregarious nature, his hard work and for always being impeccably dressed in suits (even while gardening).

Domenico was born on February 19, 1928 in the small rural village of Rodì Milici in the Province of Messina, Italy to Giuseppe and Pasqua (Di Mario) Aliberti.

At a time when most children from poor rural backgrounds could expect to get no more than a rudimentary elementary education, Domenico was among the first group of young men from his village to receive university educations after World War II. Domenico earned a PhD in Italian Literature from the University of Messina in 1959. Soon after arriving in the United States in 1960, Domenico began his career of teaching foreign languages to college students especially Italian. In 1967, Domenico moved with his young family to the Youngstown area and became a Professor of Foreign Languages at Youngstown State University where he touched the lives of many students’ over the course of 31 years before retiring in 1998.

He was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica and the Sons of Italy Lodge.

Domenico had many passions throughout his life. He enjoyed watching soccer games on the Italian channel and attending his grandchildren’s activities. Other passions included his beloved dogs that were like his children, gardening, playing Scopa with his grandchildren, and his Italian heritage.

He married the love of his life, the former Rosetta Agnello, in Milan, Italy on December 31, 1958. They shared 55 years of married life together until her passing on October 11, 2014.

Domenico will be remembered by his two sons Salvatore Aliberti, who served as his caretaker and with whom he resided and Domenico B. Jr. (Darlene) Aliberti of Austintown and three grandchildren Dominic Aliberti, Tiffany (boyfriend Jeffrey Senediak) Aliberti (aka “Stephanie” to grandpa) and Kaylee (Tyler) Caras, his nephew Carmelo (Carol) Puglisi of Wisconsin, his niece Tina (Dennis Creegan) Puglisi-Creegan of Wisconsin, Salvatrice Presti, his last surviving sister-in-law in Italy, along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins in Italy and friends from all over the world.

Besides his parents and his wife, Domenico was preceded in death by his three brothers Domenico (Farinacci), Giacomo and Filippo, his four sisters Angela, Maria, Bernardina and Giuseppa, his in-laws Giuseppe and Maria Puglisi with whom he was very close and his beloved dogs Snoopy, Caesar and Prince.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Friday, December 17, 2021 from 9:00 am until 9:55 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, 343 Via Mount Carmel Ave, Youngstown, with the Very Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Cariglio as officiant.

Entombment will take place at Resurrection Cemetery, Austintown.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market St., Boardman.

