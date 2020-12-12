Dolores Pizzuto, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dolores “Pat” Pizzuto, 88, went to be with our Lord at 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. She was surrounded by her family’s love.

Pat was born on July 12, 1932 in Youngstown, the daughter of Herman and Mary Morris. A loving mother and homemaker, Pat enjoyed caring for and spending time with her family and friends.

Pat loved the water and spent many summers on the shores of Lake Erie, as well as 22 years wintering in Ft. Myers, Florida, where she leaves many friends.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Michael G. Pizzuto, Sr., whom she married 66 years ago on September 18, 1954 and her son, Michael, Jr., the joy of her life. She was also predeceased by her three brothers, Ralph Morris, Herman (Bud) Morris and Frank Morris and two sisters, Hyacinth Krepps and Jenny West.

She is survived by her sister, Wanda “Jeanne” Dambrogio; sisters-in-law, Darlene Morris, MaryAnn “Tootsie” Valley, Angela Cercone and Lucy Chicchiaro; brother-in-law, Anthony Pizzuto and many special nieces, nephews, godchildren and friends.

A private service for immediate family will be held at Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Father Flanagan’s Boys’ Home, 14100 Crawford Street, Boys Town, NE 68010.

