Dolores J. “Buzzy” (Terihay) Suchora, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dolores J. “Buzzy” Suchora, 82, of Youngstown, passed away Wednesday evening, April 8, 2020.

Buzzy will always be remembered and loved by her family and friends for her generosity, kindness, sense of humor and smile.

She was born April 6, 1938 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Steven and Barbara (Kusic) Terihay and was a lifelong Youngstown resident.

Buzzy was a 1956 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and was a proud homemaker.

She was a true matriarch for her family and loved being involved in their lives. She loved spending time with them, especially her grandchildren, and playing practical jokes on them.

Buzzy was employed for over 30 years as an Educational Assistant with the Youngstown City School System retiring in 2003.

She was a member of St. Luke Church and its Altar and Rosary Society and Infant Jesus of Prague Guild.

Buzzy had many passions throughout her life. She enjoyed shopping, baking for her family, bowling, reading and taking trips to the Casino. Her family will miss her fabulous kolachi. Buzzy also loved and adored her favorite fur baby, Mocha.

She leaves behind to hold onto her precious memories, her husband of over 58 years, Richard S. Suchora, whom she married June 10, 1961; her children, Dean (Debbie) Suchora of Struthers, Jeff (Carrie) Suchora of Austintown and Michelle (Andrew) Young of Struthers; nine grandchildren, Keith, Tristan, Brandon (Samantha), Cameron, Noah and Mason Suchora, Aaron (Jenn), Ryan and Kyle (fiancée Jordyn) Young; her first great-granddaughter, Adalyn Joy is expected in May; a brother, Thomas (Judy) Terihay of Naples, Florida and a sister, Kathy (Don) Lesko of Chesapeake, Virginia along with nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Dolores’s family wishes to express gratitude and appreciation to all that are offering condolences at this time and have elected to have private services due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus.

There was a private funeral service held at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, Boardman.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

On behalf of the Suchora family they would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to the entire staff of St. Elizabeth Medical Center main campus and especially to emergency room and 4th floor ICU nursing staff for their kindness shown and care given to Dolores throughout this difficult time.

Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com to view this obituary, sign the guest book or send condolences to Dolores’s family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Dolores J. “Buzzy” (Terihay) Suchora, please visit our floral store.