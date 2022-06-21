YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dino Mileto, 64, of Corpus Christi, Texas, formerly of Youngstown, passed away on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 from a brain aneurysm.

He was born on June 1, 1958 in Youngstown, the son of August and Vincenzina “Gina” (Scaccia) Mileto.

Dino grew up in Youngstown and graduated in 1977 from The Rayen High School.

Upon graduation Dino moved to the Florida Keys where he resided for over 25 years working with his cousin, Jimmy, in the auto industry. Dino then relocated to Corpus Christi, Texas, where was a self-employed contractor for many years until his illness.

Dino had many passions throughout his life. He enjoyed fishing, old cars and traveling back to Rome, Italy to visit with family.

Dino will always be remembered for his generosity, sense of humor, beautiful blue eyes and smile that would light up the room.

He leaves behind his mother, Vincenzina “Gina” Garcia of Canfield; a daughter, Catherine Otto of Missouri; a son, August Mileto of Austin, Texas; a granddaughter; a sister, Jennifer (Richard) Antonucci of Boardman; three nieces, Michelle (Patrick)Williams of Mansfield, Erica (Dr. Jeffrey) Kempe of Canfield and Gina Antonucci; four great-nieces, Julianna and Elizabeth Willams and Audrey and Olivia Kempe, along with many cousins and friends in the United States and Rome, Italy.

Dino was preceded in death by his father, August Mileto; a sister, Georgette Allen and stepfather, Charles Garcia.

There will be a Memorial Mass held on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 7345 Westview Drive, Boardman, with Father Ryan Furlong as officiant. Dino’s family will receive family and friends following the Mass in the gathering space of the church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market St.,Boardman.

In lieu of flowers material contributions may be made in Dino’s name to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com to sign the guest book or send condolences to Dino’s family

