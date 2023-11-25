POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Diane C Booth, 89, of Punta Gorda, Florida, formerly of Poland, passed away peacefully Saturday afternoon, November 11, 2023, after a brief illness.

Diane will always be remembered and cherished for her gregarious nature, style, wit, sense of commitment and many other lovable traits.

She was born September 23, 1934, in Youngstown, daughter of Joseph and Tusolina (Casadidio) DeStefano and was an area resident until moving to Florida in 2019.

Diane retired as a retail bookkeeper. She worked in downtown Youngstown and Boardman.

She was a 1952 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School.

She married her high school sweetheart, Dick, with whom she spent nearly 64 years.

Diane had many passions. She enjoyed cooking, entertaining and listening to Motown music. Travel, shopping and spending time with loved ones also topped her list of favorite things to do. Diane loved to dance, which kept her mobile and active into her late 80s. She brought a smile to the faces of those she met and could light up (crack up?) a room with her quick-wit and candor. She visited many countries and tropical islands around the world. Diane loved meatballs, wedding soup, ice cream and was a diehard Pittsburgh Steelers fan. She had a huge crush on Coach Mike Tomlin.

She leaves behind to hold onto her precious memories, a daughter, Lisa (Mike) Wager of Florida; three nephews, Richard Burnett, John Burnett, Joseph C. (Carole) Bernard, along with several great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces, great-great-nephews and many beloved friends.

Besides her parents and beloved husband, Dick, Diane was preceded in death by two sisters, Catherine (Armand) Burnett and Lucille (Joseph) Bernard.

There were private funeral services held on Friday, November 17, 2023, at Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street Boardman, with Father John Trimbur as celebrant.

Entombment took place at Lake Park Cemetery, Youngstown.

Diane’s family would like to express their appreciation to Tidewell Hospice House (Port Charlotte, Florida) for their compassion, kindness and excellent care in guiding Diane (and her loved ones) through her spiritual transition.

Family and friends may visit rossisantuccifh.com to send condolences to Diane’s family.

Rest peacefully, Lady Di, Daisy, Sassy Couture. You will be missed.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Diane C. (Destefano) Booth, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, November 27 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.