POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Diana Lynne Torrell, 75, of Poland, passed away on Sunday morning, November 26, 2023, after an extended illness.

Diana will always be remembered for her love, kindness, sense of humor and her contagious laugh.

She was born on December 26, 1947 in Youngstown, the daughter of John Lewis and Margaret (Michael) Snyder.

Diana was a 1966 graduate of Ursuline High School and then continued her education by attending Flight Attendant School in Sewickley, Pennsylvania.

She began her career as a flight attendant for Allegheny Airlines, which later became U.S Airways.

Diana married the love of her life, James “Jim” Torrell, in October of 1976. Together, they moved to New Jersey where she left the airline to raise her son, Jimmy. They then moved to Virginia where she spent the bulk of her life.

While raising her family, she followed her passion for art and painting, studying at Northern Virginia Community College. Diana has always made her family her top priority and loved spending time with them. While living in Virginia, she was an active member of St. Mark Catholic Church.

Beyond painting, Diana also enjoyed gardening, sewing and going on family vacations to the beach. She also was a huge baseball fan, always rooting on the Chicago Cubs.

Diana is survived by her children, Christine (Brad) Rothenberg of Wilmette, Illinois and Jimmy (Jennifer) Torrell of Mt. Lebanon, Pennsylvania; six grandchildren, Abby, Rachel and Keri Rothenberg and Julia-Reese, Genevieve and James Torrell; a sister, Karen (Louis) Fusillo; a brother, Ron (Amy) Snyder and her aunt, Ida Michael, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides her parents and husband, James “Jim” Torrell who passed away on March 21, 2019, Diana was preceded in death by a brother, Jack Snyder and her beloved cocker spaniel, Charlie.

A private celebration of Diana’s life was held on Sunday December 10, 2023 at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

Diana’s family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to all the members of the ICU Unit at Mercy Health Hospital.

Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com to sign the guest book or send condolences to Diana’s family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Diana Lynne (Snyder) Torrell, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, December 18 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.