YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) Diana L. (Snyder) Cinque, 62, of Youngstown, passed away early Friday morning, October 28, 2022.

She was born August 1, 1960 in Youngstown, the daughter of Richard R., Sr. and LuEllen (Burns).

Diana graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School.

Diana had many passions throughout her life. She enjoyed crocheting and was an avid reader, especially of romance novels. She also was extremely family oriented and loved spending time together. She most enjoyed getting together for holiday dinners. She was always known to help friends in times of need and welcomed them with open arms. Everyone will miss all her excellent cooking and baking skills along with her fun, bubbly and outspoken personality.

She leaves behind to hold onto precious memories, her children, Robert (Cynthia) Snyder of West Virginia and Hallie (Nick) DeWalt of Uniontown, Ohio; her beloved grandchildren, Sawyer and Rubi Snyder and Brady, Layla and Nico DeWalt; her brother, Richard R., Jr. (Anna) Snyder of Lowellville; her sister, Carrie Snyder of Youngstown; four nieces, Sara, Kim, Emily and Samantha; a nephew, Rick and great-nephew, Jordan, along with cousins and friends.

Besides her parents, Diana was preceded in death by her sister, Lynn Gonda and brother, Brian Snyder.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 from 5:00 – 6:40 p.m. at Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman, where a memorial service will be held at 6:45 p.m. with Pastor Russ Adams as celebrant.

A television tribute will air Monday, October 31 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.