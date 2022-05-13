STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Denise Ventresco, 70, of Struthers, passed away on Thursday, May 12, 2022, with her loving family by her side.

Denise was born on January 26, 1952, in Campbell, the youngest of three daughters of Nicholas C. and Sophia (Kimotek) Yacovone and was a lifelong area resident.

She soon moved to Poland, where she lived most of her life.

Denise was a 1969 graduate of Poland Seminary High School.

Denise attended YSU and worked as a secretary and bookkeeper for many years, before becoming a Mahoning County Deputy Sheriff under James A. Traficant. She served proudly until 1998.

She loved playing 500 with her card clubs, going to the casino, watching her Grandson’s various activities and sports and was especially proud of her Carovillesi heritage.

Denise lived life to the fullest, she was Blessed with many lifelong friends.

She married Joe Cramer in 1972 and had a daughter, Kelly Marie (Alessio) Caruso. They divorced in 1978 but remained lifelong friends. Later she married Mark E. Borowski and had a daughter, Ann Marie. They were married until Mark died in 2000. In December of 2008, she married Perry A. Ventresco, Jr. and enjoyed the rest of her days with him.

She leaves her adoring husband, Perry A. Ventresco, Jr.; her daughters, Kelly and Annie and a stepson, Jason (Stephanie) Ventresco; her three grandsons, Angelo Caruso, Marcus and Matthew Borowski will miss their “Beenee” forever; she also leaves her sisters, Jackie (Jim) Bobby and Bonnie (Jeff) Watts along with many nieces; nephews; cousin and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Mark Borowski and her in-law’s, Blanche and Perry Ventresco, Sr.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Denise on Sunday, May 15, 2022, from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m., at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home 4221, Market Street, Boardman.

Family and friends may pay their respects again on Monday morning, May 16, 2022, from 10:00 – 10:55 a.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:00 a.m., all held at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 7345 Westview Dr., Boardman, with Father Philip Rogers as officiant.

Private burial will take place at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Boardman.

In lieu of flowers material contributions may be made in Denise’s name to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.

