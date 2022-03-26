HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Delores Rae “Dee” Mills, 91, previously of Austintown, passed away peacefully Friday, March 18, 2022 with her loving family by her side.

She was born July 31, 1930 in Youngstown, the daughter of Walter and Goldie (Gray) Harris and was a lifelong area resident.

Dee was a graduate of Chaney High School and a member of the Mahoning United Methodist Church, Youngstown.

Prior to becoming a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother, Dee was employed at Youngstown Sheet and Tube as an office clerk.

She then met the love of her life, William G. Mills and were married on October 4, 1952. They were blessed to cherish over 60 wonderful years of marriage until his passing on October 1, 2013.

She was a proud homemaker who enjoyed playing the piano and roller skating in her free time. Dee’s biggest pride and joy was her family, and they will miss her deeply.

She leaves behind to hold onto her memories her sons, William Jr. (Doreen) Mills of Lowellville, Robert (Gretchen) Mills of Pittsburgh and Thomas (Kathy) Mills of Hubbard; six grandchildren, Justin, Matthew, Megan, Maggie, Ryan and Abby Mills along with nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides her parents and husband, Dee was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Harris.

Respecting the wishes of Dee, her family privately celebrated her life.

