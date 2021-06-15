Delight (Nerone) Pannunzio, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Delight (Nerone) Pannunzio, 92, formerly of Youngstown, passed away peacefully Thursday morning, April 27, 2021 in Estero, Florida.

She was December 15, 1928 in Youngstown the daughter of Michael and Mary (Vacarro) Nerone and attended East High School.

Delight was a proud homemaker and a true matriarch for her family. She always made them her top priority and they will miss her outstanding cooking and baking skills especially all the homemade pasta’s and chocolate cupcakes.

She was an active member of St. Luke Church where she volunteered for the parish activities and their annual festivals.

Delight had many passions throughout her lifetime. She enjoyed dancing, the beauty of winter and the snow along with decorating and dressing up for all the holidays. She will always be remembered for her sense of humor and the way she was always the center of the party.

Her husband Nicholas A. Pannunzio whom she married November 10, 1947 passed away on September 28, 1991.

Delight leaves behind to hold onto her precious memories three children Gino (Carol) Pannunzio of Boardman, Joann Chakos of Estero, Florida and Nicholas (Christine) Pannunzio of Maryland, seven grandchildren Gina (Mike) Alexander, Chad (Chrissy) Pannunzio, Kevin (Jasmin) Chakos, Derek (Angela) Chakos, Lindsay Meenachan, Angela Pannunzio and Nicholas Pannunzio and four great grandchildren Gianna, Mikey, Samantha and CJ along with many nieces, nephews, cousin and friends.

Besides her parents and husband, Delight was preceded in death by a daughter Linda Meenachan, a son-in-law Louis Chakos, three brothers Sam, Joe and Patsy Nerone and two sisters Mary and Lucy Nerone.

Everyone is invited to celebrate Delight’s Mass of Christian Burial which will be held on Friday, June 18, 2021 at 1:00 pm at St. Luke Church, 5235 South Ave., Boardman with Father Matthew Humerickhouse officiating. There will be no calling hours.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market St., Boardman.

In lieu of flowers material contributions may be made in Delight’s name to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.

Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com. to sign the guest book and send condolences to Delight’s family.

