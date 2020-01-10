David W. “Dave” Weikart, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David W. “Dave” Weikart, 68, of Boardman, passed away Saturday afternoon, January 4, 2020, holding hands with his loving wife.

Dave will always be remembered and loved by his family and friends for his practical jokes, sense of humor, generosity and smile.

He was born April 18, 1951, in Washingtonville, the son of William and Eunice (Heaton) Weikart and was a lifelong area resident.

Dave graduated in 1969 from Columbiana High School and began his career as a laborer in manufacturing, ending it as a Security Guard for the NE Ohio Correction Center retiring in 2005.

He also was an athletic coach for over 15 years for the Leetonia and Columbiana school districts. He was an all Ohio sports enthusiast, following the Browns, Indians, Cavs, YSU and The OSU Buckeyes.

Dave took great pride with his conversion to Catholicism in 2016. He was an active member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Basilica, where he was a festival volunteer and Vice President of the Seniors Citizens Group. He also was a committee member of the Greater Youngstown Italian Festival.

Dave enjoyed spending time with his family, especially Christmas when he made his annual popcorn balls and “Uncle Dave’s Almost Famous Frenchtoast” breakfast feast.

Dave leaves behind to hold onto his memories, his beloved wife of over six years, Diana Leone, whom he married May 18, 2013; two sons, David M. Weikart of Youngstown and Curt (Bonnie Kidder) Weikart of North Carolina; granddaughter, Michaelyn; brothers, Bob (Becky) Weikart of Boardman and Tom (Bobbie) Weikart of Lisbon; his mother-in-law, Ann Leone of Boardman; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Butch VanKirk.

Calling hours will be Saturday morning, January 11, 2020, from 8:30 – 9:50 a.m., at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, 343 Via Mt. Carmel, Youngstown, where a Mass of Christian Burial will follow with the Very Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Cariglio officiating, assisted by Deacon Mark Izzo.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

Inurnment will take place at Calvary Cemetery, Youngstown.

The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to Dr. Patsy Buccino and staff for their care and compassion shown to them and Dave throughout this difficult process.

