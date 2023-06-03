CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David S. Gabriel, 71, of Canfield, passed away on Wednesday evening, May 31, 2023.

Dave will always be remembered for his kindness, sense of humor and always having a smile on face.

He was born February 21, 1952 in Youngstown, the son of Joseph M. Sr. and Ruth (Cook) Gabriel and was proud to grow up on the East Side.

Upon his graduation from Ursuline High School he followed his passion to be a policeman.

Dave joined the Struthers Police Department where he was patrolman for over 30 years until his retirement. He truly enjoyed working with his fellow officers and being part of the community where he made numerous friends and acquaintances.

He was of the Catholic faith and a member of the FOP Lodge 41.

David married the love of his life the former Janice E. Matula on November 24, 1979 at St. John’s Lutheran Church and they spent over 40 wonderful years together until her passing on June 10, 2020.

Dave leaves behind to hold onto his memories, his two brothers, Joseph M. Gabriel, Jr. of Struthers and George (Lori) Gabriel of Poland; two nephews, Sean (Adrianna) Gabriel and Joseph M. Gabriel III; a niece, Erin Gabriel; great-nephew, Joseph M. Gabriel IV along with cousins and friends.

David was preceded in death by his parents and beloved wife.

Family and friends may pay their respects to David on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 from 10:00 – 10:55 a.m. at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. with Father Michael Swierz as celebrant at the funeral home.

Burial will take place at Green Haven Memorial Gardens, Canfield.

