David Marino, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Marino, 91, of Boardman, peacefully passed away Monday, July 20, 2020.

Dave will always be remembered and loved by his family and friends for his love, strong faith in God, his hard work and generosity.

He was born March 14, 1929, in Youngstown, Ohio, the seventh child of Joseph and Michelina (Cirelli) Marino.

Dave was a 1947 graduate of East High School.

He married Elizabeth Venturi of Ellwood City, Pennsylvania on May 20, 1950 and they remained married until her passing in 2014.

Shortly after their marriage, Dave was drafted into the U.S. Army, and stationed at Fort Eustis, Virginia, where he served as a troop trainer for over a year. He was eventually sent to Korea where he served in troop transport until the end of hostilities.

Besides being a wonderful father and patriarch of his extended family, Dave was employed at Packard Electric, Western Auto, as well as, his own companies, Marino Concrete and eventually Marino Construction, which he owned for over 40 years. He build many commercial buildings and residential homes in the area.

In this capacity, Dave served on the national board of the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) and was also a life director, as well as a Life Director for the Ohio Home Builders Association (OHBA). He served as president of the Home Builders Association of the Valley (HBA) in 1983 and was later inducted into the first class of the HBA Hall of Fame in 2009.

Dave was a longtime active member of the Christian Assembly Church, where he aided in the construction of the church in 1962. Over the years, he served as a deacon, board member, Sunday school teacher and worship service leader for over 50 years. He was so loved and respected by all the church community.

He leaves behind to hold on to his precious memory, two children, David M. Marino of Atlanta, Georgia and Michelle (Judge Scott) Hunter of Boardman, Ohio; two grandchildren, Jessica and Austin Barone; two brothers, Pastor Michael A.(Mary) Marino of Richmond Heights, Ohio and John L.(Shirley) Marino of Youngstown, Ohio and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Frank, Charles, Armond, Joseph; three sisters, Nancy Porrazzo, Ann Gentilcore and Deborah Parisi.

David’s family wishes to express appreciation to all that are offering condolences at this time but have elected to have private services due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

There will be a private funeral service held at Christian Assembly Church, Boardman with Pastor Samuel DeMarco officiating.

Burial will take place at Lake Park Cemetery, Youngstown.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardma, OH 44512.

The Marino family would like to thank his caregiver over the last several months, his sister-in-law, Shirley Marino for the wonderful and loving care she gave to Dave.

In lieu of flowers or memorials, material contributions may be made in memory of David Marino to the Christian Assembly Church, c/o Building Fund, 5050 South Avenue, Boardman, OH 44512.

