YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David G. McComb, 69, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, formerly of the Youngstown area, passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022.

He was born June 17, 1953 in Youngstown, the son of Eugene and Ethel (Orenic) McComb and was a lifelong area resident until 2019 when he moved to Indiana so that he could spend more time with his son and his family.

David graduated from East High School and then attended Youngstown State University.

David worked for many years as a roofer and in the construction industry throughout the Mahoning Valley.

He was a former member of Our Lady of Sorrows Parish, St. Matthias Church.

David had many passions throughout this life and will be remembered for his generosity, sense of humor and the way he was so easy to make friends with. He enjoyed playing chess, cooking, playing pool and he especially enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

His wife, the former Josephine “JoJo” Liptak, whom he married November 11, 1972, died November 23, 2012.

David leaves behind to hold onto precious memories, his son, Joseph E. (Dana) McComb with whom he made his home; his beloved grandchildren, Tiana and Donovan McComb, Alexis and Cory Underwood, Ryan Komara and Deja Solomon and many great-grandchildren. He also leaves his sister, Mary Ellen (Thomas) Donoghue along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides his parents and wife, David was preceded in death by his son, David McComb; a daughter, Tammy Underwood-McComb; a grandson, Jesse Wolfe and his sister, Carol Strawbridge.

