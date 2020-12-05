David “Dave” Nerone, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David “Dave” Nerone, 66, of Struthers, passed away peacefully on Monday evening, November 30, 2020, after a battle with ongoing health issues.

Dave will always be remembered and loved by his family and friends for his outgoing personality, his hard work ethic and the way he touched so many people with his presence. He will also be remembered for sense of humor and humbleness.

He was born on December 10, 1953, in Youngstown, the son of Albert P. “Al” and Lucia Elizabeth (Carano) Nerone and was a lifelong area resident.

Dave was a graduate of Boardman High School and had a passion for owning his bar, “The Chalet,” for over 40 years which he made numerous friendships with all the patrons.

He was a member of Christ Our Savior Parish-St. Nicholas Church and the Youngstown Dart Association.

Dave had many passions throughout his life. He loved spending time with his family, especially having family dinners along with sitting on his front porch. He also enjoyed golfing, watching Westerns on TV and rooting on his favorite teams, the Cleveland Indians and Browns.

Dave leaves behind to hold onto his precious memories his beloved wife of over 40 years, the former Patricia Kusnic, whom he married on May 3, 1980; a daughter, Amy (Tyler) Virden of Columbiana; his little buddy and grandson, Deegan Virden; a brother, Gerald (Rebecca) Nerone of Chicago; a niece, Vicki (Dan) Gronwold; his great-nephew, Gregory Gronwold, along with many friends.

Dave was preceded in death by his parents.

David’s family wishes to express appreciation to all that are offering condolences at this time but have elected to have private services due to the coronavirus and they were held at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home with the Very Reverend Monsignor Michael J. Cariglio.

In lieu of flowers, material contributions may be made in Dave’s name to Limbs for Life, 9604 North May Avenue, Oklahoma City, Ok 73120.

