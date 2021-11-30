David Andrew Carcella, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Andrew Carcella, 68, passed away peacefully on Saturday morning, November 20, 2021 at Hospice House in Poland, surrounded by his family.

David was the son of Hugh and Helen (Szabat) Carcella, who both preceded him in death.

David was a private man who helped care for his mother throughout her life.

David had a fondness for animals and owned many throughout his life.

In his earlier years, David worked for GATX railcar leasing.

He leaves to cherish his memory his sister, Sandra (Carcella) Thomas and her husband, James Eligio Thomas of Youngstown; niece, Joellen Gelonese and her husband, Thomas Gelonese of Canfield; great nieces, Nicole Gelonese of Austintown and Natalie Gelonese of Canfield and many animals who have gone before him.

A special thanks to Sheila Talley who phoned him from Florida to read him the Word of God during his last hour of life.

A huge thank you to devoted friends, Kenny Norris and Philip Thomas, who helped David over the years.

A very special thanks goes to David’s social worker, Michele Cappelli, who was a dear friend and grew very fond of him.

Per David’s request, there will be no calling hours, however contributions may be made in his name to Animal Charity in Canfield and Youngstown, 4140 Market Street Youngstown, OH 44512.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home of Boardman, 4221 Market Street.

