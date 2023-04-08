YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Danna Lee Santor, 75, of Youngstown, lived a life full of love and passed away peacefully on early Wednesday morning, April 5, 2023, with her loving family by her side.

She was born January 26, 1948 in Youngstown, the eldest of three daughters to Daniel and Karletta (Port) Fammartino. She was the beloved big sister to Mary Ann (Tony) Baggetta and Karen (Dave) Patek.

She grew up in Brier Hill and moved to Austintown where she graduated from Austintown Fitch High School. Danna was an excellent student and a gifted artist with a flair for fashion. While she took classes at Youngstown State University, her passion was always her art and making the world beautiful with her creations. She would spend hours on the phone all the while “doodling” full fashion layouts with gorgeous models or randomly sketch out gorgeous floral motifs just passing the time.

While art was her passion, motherhood was her calling. Not a day went by without her telling the girls she loved them, that they were intelligent and capable and that they could do anything they wanted in life. She loved selflessly so that they could become anything they dreamed.

She loved nothing more than spending time snuggling, reading to and doing projects with them. Grandma Santor made Easter candy with them, made slime with them, read books with them and laughed with them until their cheeks hurt from smiling. Danna always sought the beauty in everything, from the perfect bow on birthday presents to her gorgeous Christmas trees to how she looked whenever she stepped out of the house, always perfectly pulled together. She was always the first one to volunteer to help whether it was making bridal shower favors, sewing new curtains for a renovated bedroom or making the perfect mandarin orange cake for a potluck. She was always jumping in to take care of anything needed and would move heaven and earth to make things just perfect, even if it took all night and it frequently did. She was warm, funny and a genuine and loyal friend to anyone lucky enough to be in her orbit. She was always available to listen and would stay up all night laughing if the stories were still going strong and the coffee was on. To her eldest daughter, she leaves her sarcasm, clumsiness and sense of style. To her youngest daughter, she leaves her spirit of generosity, her selflessness and her silly sense of humor. To her husband, she leaves her undying love and deep gratitude for being her constant support and foundation. To her sisters and her many in-laws, she leaves the laughter and all of the stories of the crazy Fammartino and Santor families. To her many nieces, nephews and their wonderful spouses, she leaves her warmth and welcoming spirit. To her beloved grandchildren, she leaves her creativity and curiosity. To all who were lucky to have her in their lives, she leaves love…so much love.

Danna fell in love and married the love of her life, Robert “Bob” Santor on August 16, 1969. She supported Bob in his career and cheered him on from the sidelines as the coach’s wife. Together they raised two daughters, Danielle Marie Schrickel and Andrea Lynn Massie. She instilled in her daughters the need to find the best partners in life and took great pride in her sons-in-law, Raymond Michael “Mike” Massie (Andrea) and Brady Lee Schrickel (Danielle). Mike and Brady loved her for her unending support as well as their shared desires to make her daughters happy and for her amazing grandchildren. Her ultimate pride and joy were her five grandchildren, Grace Karletta Massie, Lena Christine Schrickel, Emery Margaret Massie, Luke Robert Schrickel and Anderson Michael Massie.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Monday, April 10, 2023 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman and additional calling hours will be held on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at St. Luke Church, Boardman from 10:30 – 10:50 a.m.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial held on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Luke Church, 5235 South Avenue, Boardman with the Very Rev. Msgr. John Zuraw J.C.L., V.G. as celebrant.

Danna will be laid to rest at Lake Park Cemetery, Youngstown.

In lieu of flowers, material contributions may be made in Danna’s name to The Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Poland, OH 44514.

Family and friends may visit rossisantuccifh.com to send condolences to Danna’s family.

A television tribute will air Monday, April 10 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.