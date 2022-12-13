FOWLER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Colleen Manser, 65, of Fowler, passed away on Thursday evening, December 8 at her residence.

She was born on August 15, 1957 in Warren, the daughter of Paul and Helen (Kolaski) O’Brien and was a lifelong area resident.

Colleen was a 1975 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

Besides being a proud homemaker and a matriarch for her family, she retired after being employed for over 20 years as a supervisor for Giant Eagle Grocery Stores. She was a member of the UFCW Union where she served as shop steward for a period of time.

Her family will miss all her excellent cooking and how she loved to host parties for all holidays.

Colleen was a member of St. Maron Maronite Catholic Church where she was a Sunday school teacher and a member Matthews PTA when her children were in school.

Colleen had many passions throughout his life. She enjoyed doing puzzles, drawing and coloring and most importantly spending time with her grandchildren.

Her husband, Robert Manser, whom she married in 1977 passed away on November 4, 1999.

Colleen leaves behind to hold onto her memories three children, Anne Manser-Rutledge, Jonathan (Jamie) Manser and Robert (Amanda Snyder) Manser; four grandchildren, Brendan and Emily Rutledge and Briana and Abby Manser along with nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides her parents and husband, Colleen, was preceded in death by an Infant granddaughte,r Rutledge and her sister, E. Maureen Todd.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Colleen on Friday, December 16, 2022 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. where Father Tony Massad will hold the Prayers of Incense Prayer service at 6:00 p.m., all at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

Burial will take place privately at Dugan Cemetery, Fowler.

In lieu of flowers material contributions may be made in Colleen’s name to Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home to aid the family in funeral expenses.

Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com to send condolence’s to Collen’s family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Colleen Manser, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, December 14 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.