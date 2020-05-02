Colin J. Donohue, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Colin J. Donohue, 89, of Youngstown, passed away Saturday evening, April 25, 2020 after a brief illness.

Colin was born March 4, 1931 in New Philadelphia, Ohio, the son of Patrick and Katherine (Cox) Donohue.

Colin was a high school graduate and then earned his Degree in Psychology and Testing from Catholic University of America.

He was employed as a psychologist at the Polk Institute in Pennsylvania working with the physically and mentally challenged and retired in 1991. While working at Warrendale Juvenile Justice Center, Colin took up an interest in needle point and embroidery as a trade to teach the students. He became very talented and won numerous awards for his projects.

Colin was an active member of St. Christine Church where he volunteered for the annual festivals and was a former member of the Knights of Columbus in New Castle, Pennsylvania.

Colin had many passions throughout this life. He enjoyed entertaining and socializing with family and friends especially over the holidays and was a gourmet cook.

He leaves behind to hold onto his memories his companion of over 46 years, Thomas “Tom” Dohar of Youngstown; a sister, Sharon (William) Richards of Columbus and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides his parents Colin, was preceded in death by a brother, Patrick Donohue and a sister, Mary Lou Endres.

Per Colin’s wishes there will be no calling hours or services held at this time, but Colin’s family will be planning in the future to have a celebration of his life.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

In lieu of flowers material contributions may be made in Colin’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the Mahoning Valley Rescue Mission 962 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Youngstown, OH 44510.

