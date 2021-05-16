Clara Pascale, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clara Pascale, 90, of Youngstown, passed away peacefully on Sunday evening, May 9, 2021, with her loving family by her side.

Clara will always be remembered and loved by her family and friends for her kindness, generosity, gentleness and especially for her smile.

Clara was born December 15, 1930 in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Frank and Filomena (Aragona) Pascale and was a lifelong area resident.

She was proud of her Italian heritage and growing up on the Eastside of Youngstown. She graduated from East High School in the class of January 1950.

Clara was employed as a dispensing optician for several local eye doctors. She retired in 1991.

She was a lifetime member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Basilica, the Mothers of Crucifix Society and the Mt. Carmel Senior Citizens Club. She also spent many years working for the Church Caterers and volunteering for the monthly spaghetti dinners.

Clara had many passions throughout her life. She enjoyed traveling, quilting and sewing for family members. Clara loved spending time with her nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She was proud to be able to email and text family staying in touch and checking on everyone.

Clara leaves her sister, Angela Elmo of Columbus; two nieces, Lorene (Robert) Varley of Solon and Gloria Castrodale of Columbus; a niece-in-law, Michele Elmo of Columbus; two great-nieces, Maria Castrodale and Angela Elmo; four great-nephews, Patrick (Katherine) Varley, Brendan (Courtney Forget’) Varley, Frank Castrodale and Dominic Elmo and a special cousin, Phyllis Chila of Canfield, who was like a sister to Clara.

Clara was preceded in death by her two brothers, Alphonso “Al” Pascale and Frank Pascale, Jr. and three nephews, Frank Pascale, Ronald Pascale and Phillip Elmo.

Per Clara’s wishes, there will be a private funeral service held at Calvary Cemetery, Youngstown with the Very Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Cariglio officiating.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

On behalf of Clara’s family, they would like to express their sincere gratitude to the entire staff of St. Elizabeth Hospital 4th Floor South and the Hospice House for all the compassionate and professional care.

The family requests that material donations be made in her name to either Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Basilica, 343 Via Mt. Carmel, Youngstown, OH 44505 or to Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Poland, OH 44514.

