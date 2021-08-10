Christopher Brian Cordero, Youngstown, Ohio

Youngstown – Christopher Brian Cordero aka “Crazy Chris” was 34 Years Old, he was born March 5, 1987 in Youngstown, Departed this life on Thursday August 5, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

His passion was making Real Life Music he was an artist who will forever LIVE ON! His Music was based on Real Life Experiences.

He was very talented, as a young boy he played soccer and football he loved football, he was a die heart 49ers Fan. He was a very giving and loving person he loved to help people. During the pandemic he did nice things for the community where he volunteered to help give out food to everyone.

Chris attended The Rayen High School and Sharon High School, he also was a member of Gospel Temple Baptist Church as “A Child”, where he was baptized and was a junior Usher.

Chris was the life of any party he loved to travel, party and celebrate life with his family and friends. If you know Chris you know how much he loved to laugh, joke and clown around he was a comedian, anywhere he went he put a smile on people’s faces. He was such a happy person that was full of so much life and positive energy. He was a devoted father who loved his children and loved spending time bonding with them as much as he could.

Chris leaves to cherish his memory, his mother Mary “Mama Lucy” Rosado Griffin, his father Mark Hollinshead, his stepfather Aaron Griffin Sr. his girlfriend Breana Heard, his grandparents, David and Anna Perez, Charles and Louise Griffin, his siblings Aaron Griffin Jr. Shanice Griffin, Anthony Jackson, Angelique Anderson, LaToya Jefferson, Shawntera, Jasmine and Cameron Hollinshead, his God Mother Elisa Sanchez Bernard, God Sisters Jessica and Tasha and God brother Michael. He also leaves his loving children: Christopher Cordero Jr, C’Angelo Cordero, Camar Cordero, Christov Cordero, Christiona Cordero, Christian Cordero, Chrisette Cordero, Chase Cordero, Christailiz Cordero, Ci’Anna Cordero, Kiyan Marshall Cordero, Dakota Nadal Cordero, Kalise Cordero and Dior Cordero, along with many aunts and uncles, family, friends and close friends (Nemo, Bub, Tev, Pudge, Cheeze, Terrell, Ryan, Ray Wall, Ant Cush, Spence, Capo) and so many more.

He was preceded in death by his best friend Rickie Monroe, his uncles, Miguel Rosado, Gerald Marshall, Mike Hollinshead, Chris Hollinshead, his grandparents Luciano Rosado, Walt and Brenda Hollinshead and great grandparents Carmen Cuevas Scacchetti and Ildefonso Cardona.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Chris on Friday, August 13, 2021 from 11:00 – 11:55 a.m. at New Beginnings Outreach Ministries Church, 2007 S Schenley Ave Youngstown, where funeral services will begin at noon.

Burial will take place at St. John Cemetery, Coitsville.

Even though the current mask regulations have been lifted, Chris’s family requests that all attending calling hours and funeral services are to where a facial covering and please keep social distancing.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market St., Boardman.

