STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles Wilson “CW” “Charley” Whitacre, 81, of Struthers, passed away on Friday evening, January 28, 2022 from an apparent heart attack.

CW will always be remembered for his smile, loyalty, sense of humor and strength.

He was born July 25, 1940 in Youngstown, the son of Howard Raymond and Wilma Irene (Goist) Whitacre and was a lifelong area resident.

CW was a graduate of East High School and then went on to serve our country in the United States Navy and the Army Reserves.

CW was employed as a truck driver through the Teamsters Local 377 working on various projects and with various companies throughout the Mahoning Valley.

CW was a member of the Acme Club, NRA, the VFW on Poland Avenue, Teamsters Local 377 and St. Anthony Club in Struthers.

CW had many passions throughout his life. He enjoyed spending time with his family, socializing with his friends, riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle, hunting and making wine. He also loved his pitbull dogs. He was proud of his Scottish heritage and was talented at playing the bag pipes.

He will be joining his beloved wife, Jeanne Whitacre, whom he married May 30, 1979. Jeanne passed away on December 7, 1996.

He leaves behind to hold onto his memories his daughter, Trina Whitacre and son-in-law, Michael Fennell of Struthers and his beloved granddaughter, Brandy “Nico” and her husband, Joshua Clark of Washington, along with nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides his parents and wife, CW was preceded in death by a brother, Eugene Raymond Whitacre and two sisters, Shirley Kelly and Sally Mirone.

There will be a celebration of CW’s life on Saturday, February 12, 2022 beginning at 2:00 p.m. at the Riverview Lounge, 213 East Water Street, Lowellville, OH 44436.

CW did not want any services, just a celebration. His ashes will be laid to rest next to his beautiful wife Jeanne.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44483.

Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com to sign the guest book and send condolences to Charley’s family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Charles Wilson “CW” “Charley” Whitacre, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, February 6, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.