Charles E. Brown, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles E. “Charlie Brown” Brown, 82, passed away Monday evening, December 7, 2020 at his home, with his loving daughter and family by his side.

He was born in Youngstown on October 8, 1938, the son of Carl E. and Esther (Carano) Brown and was a lifelong area resident.

Charlie was a graduate of East High School, class of 1957, where he was an outstanding football player. While attending, he was a four-year letterman in football and he earned the titles of All City and All State. Charlie was also proud to have been on the 1955 State Championship team and in 2001 he was honored to be inducted into the East High School Hall of Fame.

After high school, Charlie attended Youngstown State University until he was drafted into the United States Army, where he served during peace time. Upon his Honorable Discharge, he returned to Youngstown and had a short career with the Youngstown Police Department. Charlie finished his career as a Youngstown Fireman for over 32 years, retiring from Station 15. During his career he served as President of the Union and was a member of the IAAFF.

Charlie was a devoted member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica in Youngstown.

He was an avid golfer, loved playing bocce, was a phenomenal dancer and enjoyed fishing. Charlie was an avid sports fan, especially when it came to Ohio State and the Cleveland Browns. He would relish the opportunity to sit back with a cold beer to watch the Buckeyes or the Browns. Charlie will be remembered for being a funny story-teller and for being a hard-worker. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Charlie leaves behind to hold onto his precious memories his three children, Stephanie (David) Christmas Roberg of Las Vegas and David Brown of Youngstown and Deborah Brown of Lordstown; three grandchildren, Ross (Trish) Christmas, Rhianna ( Brendon James) Durrett and Karli Rae Dillinger; two great-grandchildren, Roscoe and Giavanna Christmas; two sisters, Carol (Le) Wilson of Warren and Beverly (Robert Hlaudy) of Masury and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Charlie was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Stephen Brown and a granddaughter, Sharayah Christmas.

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Charlie on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. at Rossi and Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

Prayers of Christian Burial will follow at the funeral home at 1:00 p.m., led by the Very Reverend Monsignor Michael J. Cariliglio.

The family, funeral home and church will be practicing social distancing and proper health protocols. Due to the continued and increasing spread of Covid-19, the 6-foot social distancing rule will be honored and all guests, must wear a mask.

For the safety of everyone, we politely ask that all visitors exit the funeral home after paying their respects to the family. Please do not linger.

The Brown family understands if you feel unconformable or if you are unable to attend, please keep them and Tony in your thoughts and prayers.

Entombment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Youngstown.

Charlie’s family and friends would like to give special thanks to the caring staff of Hospice of the Valley for their love and support during Charlie’s final days.

In lieu of flowers, monetary contributions may be made to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street Youngstown, OH 44512, in Charlie’s name.

