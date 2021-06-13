Charles “Chuck” Rossvanes, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles “Chuck” Rossvanes, 93, of Cincinnati, Ohio, formerly of Boardman, passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 8, 2021.

He was born December 24, 1927, in Youngstown, son of Gregory and Helen (Flessa) Rossvanes.

Chuck married the love of his life, the former Ellen Ciotola, in 1964. Chuck and Ellen spent 44 happy years together, living in both Sharon, Pennsylvania and Boardman, Ohio, until her passing in 2008.

Chuck was a graduate of South High School in Youngstown.

He enlisted in the United States Army following high school and served in Korea as a Commissary Steward.

Upon his return from Korea, Chuck attended Youngstown College.

He relocated to California for a year, after which he returned to Youngstown, where he spent most of his life.

Chuck was the Youngstown Branch Manager of Commonwealth Exterminating. He later owned and operated Abco Exterminating. A few years after the passing of his beloved wife, Chuck moved to Cincinnati to live with his daughter.

A lifelong member of St. John Greek Orthodox Church, Chuck was active in church life to include serving on the Parish council. He was also a member of the Eastern Orthodox Men’s Society.

Chuck enjoyed golfing, bowling, home improvement and gardening. Perhaps Chuck will be remembered most for his jovial personality, infectious laugh and his love and commitment to family, koumbari and friends.

Chuck leaves behind his daughter, Laurie Housemeyer of Cincinnati; son, Christopher (Wendy) Rossvanes of Canfield; five grandchildren, Victoria (Peter) Barclay, Olivia Housemeyer, Charles Housemeyer, Benjamin Rossvanes, Nathan Rossvanes and a sister, Mary (Daniel) Rossi.

Besides his wife and parents, Chuck was preceded in death by his sisters, Ethyl (Arthur) Mazarakis, Dorothy (Gus) Kavoklis and brother, Nick (Lola) Rossvanes.

Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, June 14, 2021, at St. John Greek Orthodox Church, 4955 Glenwood Avenue, Boardman, followed by the funeral service at 11:00 a.m.

Burial will take place at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Boardman.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Sanutcci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to St. John Greek Orthodox Church, 4955 Glenwood Avenue, Boardman, OH 44512.

