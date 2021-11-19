Charles “Chaz” Desko, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles “Chaz” Desko, 85, of Youngstown passed away suddenly on Wednesday, November 17, 2021.

Chaz will be remembered for being genuine and kind. He was devoted to all that he did.

Chaz was born on December 30, 1935 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of John and Anna (Cheresne) Desko.

Chaz was a 1954 graduate of Ursuline High School.

After graduation, Chaz enlisted in the United States Army, where he served from 1955 to 1956. He was honorably discharged for his service.

After returning home, Chaz married Joanne Mascardine on September 26, 1959. Together, they shared 62 years of marriage.

Chaz worked for Ohio Edison for over 40 years as a lineman. While dedicated to his work, however, Chaz was known for his devotion to his church, Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, where he was a well-known Altar Server. His presence at the Basilica will be deeply missed.

If you could not find Chaz at work or at the Basilica, he was most likely at the YMCA. He was very active in his younger years playing in a fast-pitch softball league and enjoyed playing racquetball at the YMCA.

Chaz will be remembered by his wife, Joanne (Mascardine) Desko of Youngstown; his sons, Ronald Desko of Youngstown and Thomas Desko of Cleveland and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides his parents, Chaz was preceded in death by his brother, John Desko and sisters, Anna Roman, Mary Lisko, Julia DiMuzio and Helen Gross

Family and friends may visit and pay tribute to Chaz on Tuesday November 23, 2021 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, 343 Via Mount Carmel Ave, Youngstown.

A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, presided by The Very Reverend Msgr. Michael J. Cariglio, Jr.

Burial will take place at Lake Park Cemetery in Youngstown, following Military Honors.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, 343 Via Mount Carmel Ave, Youngstown, OH 44505

Arrangements are being handled by the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Monday, November 22 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.