BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Catherine P. (Caras) Chimento, 94, of Boardman, passed away peacefully Sunday evening, August 21, 2022 with her loving family by her side.

Catherine will always be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, cousin and friend. She will also be remembered for her smile, sense of humor and generosity.

She was born May 1, 1928 in Youngstown, the daughter of Thomas and Lucy (Gatti) Caras and was proud to have grown up in the Brier Hill section of Youngstown besides being a lifelong area resident.

Upon graduating from The Rayen School and attended Youngstown College, Catherine began her career working as a secretary for the Chamber of Commerce.

She then met the love of her life Augustine and they were married on July 2, 1949 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church and they spent over 70 wonderful years together until his passing on November 16, 2019.

Together they had two sons and Catherine then began her career as a proud homemaker. She was a true matriarch and always made her family her top priority. She was the most amazing cook and baker and her family will miss her Eggplant Parmigiana, Spaghetti sauce and the best Apple Pie along with many other Italian dishes she prepared. Once her children were raised, Catherine then went to work as a secretary for Cone Beverage for many years. She also took on the role as a caregiver for her mother and aunt as they needed assistance in their declining health.

Catherine had many passions throughout her life. She loved and adored her grandchildren and attending all their activities which brought her great joy along with socializing with “The Gang” her high school friends group which she was the last survivor of.

Catherine leaves behind to hold onto her precious memories two sons, Frank (Jeanne) Chimento of Youngstown and James Chimento of Boardman; five grandchildren, James (Erin) Chimento, Anthony (Brittany) Chimento, Brendan (Kelly) Hackett and Jacob Hackett and five great-grandchildren, Lily, Joey, Ashton, Austin and Emma along with nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides her parents and husband Augustine, Catherine was preceded in death by two brothers, James Caras and Lawrence Caras.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Thursday morning, August 25, 2022 from 9:00 – 9:50 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, Youngstown, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. with the Very Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Cariglio officiating.

Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery, Youngstown.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

On behalf of Catherine’s family they would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the entire staff at Shepherd of The Valley Poland and Hospice of The Valley for all the care and compassion that was shown to them and to Catherine throughout this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers material contributions may be made in Catherine’s name to Children’s Tumor Foundation C/O Jim Chimento, 5649 Bonnell Dr., Boardman, Ohio 44512.

