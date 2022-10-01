LIBERTY, Ohio (MyValley Tributes) – Catherine M. Dunlap, 94, of Liberty, was called home by the Lord on Monday, September 26, 2022.

Catherine was born October 28, 1927, at Toronto, Ohio. She was the oldest of seven children born to Macario (Mike) and Lena (Conti) Reale.

In addition to caring for her husband and her family, Catherine dedicated herself to God and the United Methodist Church. She was very active with the Women’s Society of the Northeast Ohio Conference. She held numerous positions and was its president for several years.

With the death of her husband in 1980, she returned to college and obtained a master’s degree in Christian Education from Methesco Seminary in 1983. Following her degree, Catherine worked at Methesco and later as the associate pastor at the Kent United Methodist Church and retired in 2003. However, her work was not done.

Upon retirement, she moved to Youngstown and at the request of the Youngstown District Superintendent of the United Methodist Church. Catherine worked at the district office and filled the pulpit at Braceville, Brookfield, Howland, Salinesville and several other churches until a minister could be found.

Throughout her tenure working for the church, she held numerous positions, including the National Board of Publications, a trustee of the Ohio Northern University and she was a delegate at the National Conferences and the World Conferences of the church on several occasions. Catherine had a love for the Lord and strove every day to live by His Commandments.

She was married to the late William F. Dunlap and they had three children. She leaves to cherish her memories her children, Charles E. (Sharyn) Dunlap, Linda C. Molinaro and Thomas M. (Jeanette) Dunlap; three grandchildren that were the apple of her eye, Adam J. (Hilary) Dunlap, Natale C. Molinaro (Scott Davis) and Margaret C. Dunlap; two great grandchildren whom she loved dearly Isabella C. Manis and Miles R. Dunlap; a brother, Michael Reale and a sister, Josephine Blackburn along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides her parents and husband, Catherine was preceded in death by her granddaughter Lucia P. Manis; a son-in-law, Steven Molinaro and her four siblings.

There will be a Memorial Service held in Catherine’s honor on Sunday October 9, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Church Hill United Methodist Church, 189 Churchill Hubbard Road, Youngstown with her dear friend, Pastor Russ Adams as officiant.

Catherine’s family will greet and receive condolences from family and friends following the memorial service.

Catherine was privately laid to rest next to her husband William at Union Cemetery, Steubenville, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers material contributions may be made in Catherine’s name to Church Hill United Methodist Church, C/O Food Pantry, 189 Churchill Hubbard Road, Youngstown, OH 44505 or a charity of your choice.

