Catherine “Cass” Moody, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Catherine “Cass” Moody, 66, of Austintown, went home to be with Jesus on November 10, 2021.

Cass was born on July 19, 1955, in Youngstown, the daughter of James and Rose (O’Dea) Meenachan and was a lifelong area resident.

She graduated from Cardinal Mooney High School in 1973.

Her favorite job was working at Choffin Career Center where she assisted in teaching the GED preparation course for adults.

Cass loved her savior, Jesus Christ and overcame many challenges in her life by being faithful to Jesus and finding guidance and comfort in the Bible. Daily, throughout her life, Cass shared her faith and knowledge of the Bible with others. She was an avid reader and loved writing poetry. She was an excellent cook and was happiest when family and friends were nearby, particularly on the holidays.

Cass will be greatly missed by her son, Mathew (Stephanie), daughter, Stefanie (Devon Richard), both of Youngstown; grandchildren who she dearly loved- Hannah, Jonathan, Daeshawn, Cassie, Noah and Makayla. She leaves her brothers Sean and James, both of Youngstown; a sister, Shari Streb of North Pole, Alaska; niece, Sherry and nephews Jim and Jeffrey, all from Youngstown. She leaves to forever cherish their memories of Cass numerous beloved cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister-in-law, Linda Meenachan.

2 Corinthians 5:8 “We are of good courage, I say, and prefer to be absent from the body, and present with the Lord.”

Family and friends may pay their respects to Cass on Thursday evening, November 18, 2021 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market St., Boardman.

A brief funeral service will follow at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

