Carol Sue (Silver) Tul, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Sue (Silver) Tul, 77, of Canfield, peacefully passed early Saturday morning, June 5, 2021 after a brief illness with her loving family by her side.

She was born December 12, 1943 in Youngstown, the daughter of Anthony and Loretta (Smith) Silver.

She was a lifelong area resident and graduated from South High School.

Besides being proud homemaker, Carol retired after working over 30 years at J C Penny’s in the Southern Park Mall as a custom decorator.

She was a member of St. Christine Church.

Carol had many passions throughout her life. She enjoyed traveling throughout the country, gardening, attending concerts listening to the Dominic Tocco & Brotherhood band, and was an avid sports fan. She especially enjoyed sipping on a Rob Roy cocktail and socializing with family and friends out at dinner. She was especially artistic making all kinds of floral arrangements and crafts. Carol will be remembered for her generosity, larger than life personality and feistiness.

Her husband Ronald Michael Tul whom she married September 14, 1968 died April 20, 2002.

Carol leaves behind to hold onto her precious memories her son Michael Anthony Tul of Canfield, two granddaughters Brianna and Ashley a great grandson Cooper and her sister Shirley (Jack) Drummond of Austintown along with many nieces, nephews, cousin and friends.

Besides her parents and husband, Carol, was preceded in death by her sister Dolores and brother -in-law John Scaramuzzino.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Carol on Thursday, June 10, 2021 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221, Market St., Boardman.

There will be a prayer service held on Friday, June 11, 2021 at 11:15 a.m. at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, Boardman, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial held at 12:00 p.m. at St. Christine Church, 3165, S Schenley Ave., Youngstown.

Burial will take place at Resurrection Cemetery, Austintown.

Carol’s family wishes to express their sincere appreciation and gratitude to the entire staff of the Hope Center, St. Elizabeth Medical Center Boardman Campus, Mercy Home Health Care Team Michele Lindeman and Cindy Wentz for all the care and compassion shown to them and Carol throughout this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers material contributions may be made in Carol’s name to the Hope Center, 835 Southwestern Run, Youngstown, Ohio 44514 or to Hospice of The Valley, 5190 Market St, Youngstown, Ohio 44512.

Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com to sign the guest book or send condolences to Carol’s family.

