YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol “Sissy” Wallace, 69, of Youngstown, passed away peacefully Thursday evening, February 3, 2022.

Sissy will always be remembered for her energy, compassion, loving and caring nature. She expressed love that was tangible and had a heart of gold.

She was born March 25, 1952 in Youngstown, the daughter of William and Patricia (Klingensmith) Dickey and was a lifelong area resident.

Besides being a proud homemaker, Sissy was employed for over 25 years at Greenbriar Nursing Facility where she held numerous positions over the years. Sissy spent most of her time as an activity aide where her patients were more like her family

Sissy had many passions throughout her life. She enjoyed cooking, dancing, black and white movies, true crime shows, listening to music, especially Bob Dylan and writing poetry.

Sissy leaves behind to hold onto her precious memories, her husband of over 17 years, Charles A. Hettrick whom she married on December 10, 2004; her beloved two children, Niki Wallace of Youngstown and England Wallace of Lakewood and her sisterm Karen (Jimmy) Zagorsky of Struthers.

Besides her parents, Carol was preceded in death by two brothersm James and Billy Dickey.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Saturday, February 12, 2022 from 10:00 – 11:55 a.m. at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman, where a funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. with Chaplain Gary Rozier as officiant.

Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com to sign the guest book and send condolences to Sissy’s family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Carol L. “Sissy” (Dickey) Wallace, please visit our floral store.