CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Kane, 93, of Canfield, passed away peacefully Saturday morning, January 22, 2022 at Austinwoods Health Care Facility.

She was born December 20, 1928 in Youngstown, the daughter of Lemont Sr. and Margaret (Hively) Pifer and was a lifelong area resident.

Carol was a graduate of Boardman High School and then earned her Bachelor’s Degree from Wittenberg University.

She married the love of her life Charles Kane on October 31, 1959 at St. Dominic Church of which she was a member.

Carol retired after working many years for St. Elizabeth Hospital as a medical technician.

Carol had many passions throughout her life. She loved to paint and enjoyed reading, gardening, traveling and exploring flea markets.

She leaves behind to hold onto her memories many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and husband, Carol was preceded in death by her three brothers Myron, Lemont Jr. and Frank Pifer and her sister Avalyn Lind.

Per Carol’s wishes there were private funeral services held and burial took place at Calvary Cemetery, Youngstown.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44509.

Carol’s family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to the entire staff of Austinwoods for all the many years of care and compassion that they provided for their aunt.

In lieu of flowers material contributions may be made in Carol’s name to Animal Charity, 4140 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512 or to Second Harvest Food Bank, 2805 Salt Springs Road, Youngstown, OH 44509.

Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com. to sign the guest book and send condolences to Carol’s family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Carol (Pifer) Kane, please visit our floral store.