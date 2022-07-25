POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Jean (Barr) McDermott, 77, of Poland, peacefully passed away on Friday morning July 22, 2022 at her residence with her loving family by her side.

Carol will always be remembered for her smile, laugh and upbeat personality. Her generosity was limitless and she was always willing to help anyone in need of anything.

She was born April 11, 1945 in Youngstown, the daughter of Roy and Clara (Yanke) Barr and was a lifelong area resident.

Carol was a graduate of South High School.

She was a member of St. James Lutheran Church.

Carol was employed for many years with Sunrise Market, besides being a proud homemaker.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend to so many. Carol always made her family her top priority and she loved to cook and bake. She was the best “Pie Maker” just ask anyone. Carol also loved to crochet and make afghans for family and friends. Carol was an avid bowler. She was a member of the Greater Youngstown USBC and Women’s Bowling Association since the 1970s and had a passion for bowling for over 50 years. She was in the 500 Club and enjoyed traveling to tournaments with her friends. Carol had many passions throughout her life. She enjoyed playing the lottery and doing scratch offs, playing cards, Bingo and bocce. She also loved to shop and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Carol was always ready to go! She loved her girl trips to Geneva-on-the-Lake and to the casinos along with her trips to Las Vegas.

Carol leaves behind to hold onto her precious memories the love of her life, her husband of over 35 years, Donald E. McDermott whom she married May 25, 1985; her children, Colleen (Michael) Loveless of Kent, Washington, James, Jr. (Darlene) Leonard of Struthers, Christine Leonard of Struthers and R. Scott McDermott of Poland; her stepdaughters, Susan Jones and Kelly Johns; 11 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren with another one on the way; her siblings, Maryann Hanley of Hubbard, Donna Dearing of Youngstown, Debbie Thorpe of Youngstown, Cathy Barr of Struthers, Wanda Hockenberry, Roy Barr and Joe Barr and Uncle Joe Yanke, all of Altoona, Pennsylvania, along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides her parents, Carol was preceded in death by her sister, Nora Glass and three brothers, James and Danny Barr and Charles McCullough.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Carol on Thursday, July 28, 2022 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and again on Friday morning, July 29, 2022 from 10:00 – 10:50 a.m. with a funeral service to be held at 11:00 a.m., all at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman with Pastor Reid Lamport as officiant.

Burial will take place privately at Poland Riverside Cemetery, Poland.

