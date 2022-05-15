YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol J. Ventresco, 68, of Youngstown, peacefully passed away Friday morning, May 13, 2022 at home surrounded by her loving family after a courageous year-and-a-half battle with cancer.

Carol will always be loved and remembered for her smile, generosity and kindness that she showed to everyone. Everything she did was meticulous, with great attention to detail and done with style and class.

She was born October 8, 1953 in Youngstown, the daughter of Stephen and Diana (Terihay) Panezich and was a lifelong area resident.

Carol was a graduate of Springfield High School.

She a member of St. Christine Church.

Besides being a proud homemaker and matriarch for her family, Carol was employed for 30 years as a pharmacy technician for Giant Eagle retiring in 2017.

Her family meant everything to her and she instilled always keeping family as a top priority. Carol especially enjoyed her grandchildren and attended every event of theirs she was able. She was an exceptional baker and her family, along with countless others, will miss all her fantastic creations, notably her sugar cookies and her grandchildren’s birthday cakes.

Carol had many passions throughout her life. She enjoyed interior decorating, as well as adventures near and far in search of gifts for friends and family, the aforementioned décor and baking supplies.

Carol was affectionately known by those closest to her as Crazy Carol and her unique voice will be truly missed, her impact beyond measure.

Carol leaves behind to hold onto her memories her beloved companion of over 22 years, Matt Giambattista; her three children. Joseph (JoAnn) Ventresco of Mantua, Angela (Bob) Burnell of Boardman and Tony (Sarah) Ventresco of Virginia; her seven grandchildren who were the apple of her eye, Maria, Anthony, J.T., Austin, Dempsey, William and Perri; a brother, Stan (Saundra) Panezich; three sisters Mildred “Millie” McCormick, Diana Jeffreys and Patricia (Jim) Martino and sister-in-law Theresa Panezich along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides her parents, Carol was preceded in death by a sister Rose Phillips, two brothers Frank and Ivan Panezich, brother-in-law Art McCormick and her aunt Katherine “Kay” Petercik.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial held on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Christine Church, 3165 S. Schenley Avenue, Youngstown.

Everyone is asked to meet directly at the church to celebrate Carol’s mass on Wednesday morning.

Carol’s family would like to express their sincere gratitude and thanks to Dr. Antoine Chahine and Southern Care Hospice for their care and compassion throughout this difficult time.

The family requests material tributes take the form of contributions in Carol’s name to Camp Sunshine of Aurora, P.O. Box 48, Aurora, OH 44202.

