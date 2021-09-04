Carol Diane Young, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Diane (Gibson) Young, 83, of Twinsburg, formerly of Austintown, peacefully passed away Monday afternoon, August 30, 2021.

She was born March 9, 1938 in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Gerald and Dorothy Rose (Beichler) Gibson.

Carol graduated from South High School and then continued her education for two years by attending Youngstown State University.

Besides being a homemaker, Carol was employed as a secretary for over 30 years with the Austintown School District.

She will always be remembered as a wonderful mother and grandmother who loved spending time with her family.

She was a long time active member of Austintown Community Church.

Carol had many passions throughout her life. She enjoyed traveling, golfing, bowling, hiking, reading and visiting different zoos.

Carol leaves behind to hold onto her memories her son, Wade III (Carol) Young of Twinsburg and her beloved grandchildren, Andre and Bethany Young along with her cousins, William (Vivian) Beichler, Gene (Betty) Smith, Judy (Tom) Reed and Janice (Gary) Grimm.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Carol on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 from 5:00 – 6:55 p.m., with a funeral service to begin at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Russ Adams as officiant, all at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

