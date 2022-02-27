BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Ann (Curtis) Wilson, 73, of Boardman, peacefully passed away Thursday morning, February 24, 2022 with her loving family by her side.

Carol will always be remembered for her smile, generosity and the way she lived life to its fullest.

She was born October 25, 1948 in Youngstown, the daughter of James and Mary Jane (Lewis) Curtis and was a lifelong area resident.

Carol was a 1966 graduate of Ursuline High School and then earned her license in practical nursing from Choffin Career Center in 1967.

Besides being a proud homemaker and matriarch for her family, Carol enjoyed her career choice as a Licensed Practical Nurse for over 45 years. She helped so many patients and made numerous friendships which began at St. Elizabeth Hospital in the pediatrics unit, The Ursuline Mother House, Austintown Ambulatory Surgery Center and Canfield Surgery Center along with working private duty.

Carol was an active member of St. Charles Borromeo Church along with faithfully attending the St. Teresa Center for Mass and the St. Anthony Novena at Our Lady of Mount Carmel over the years.

Carol had many passions throughout her life. She enjoyed gardening and yard work, playing cards, especially the game of bridge, where she belonged to a bridge club and socializing with her friends from the Ursuline High School Reunion Committee and the retirees from Austintown Ambulatory Surgery Center. Carol also loved attending and never missed her children and grandchildren’s events.

Her husband of over 47 years, Chief James E. “Jim” Wilson, Sr., whom she married November 22, 1969 passed away July 12, 2017.

Carol leaves behind to hold onto her precious memories three children, James E. (Jamie) Wilson, Jr. of Wadsworth, Jeffrey (Jennifer) Wilson of Boardman and Carrie (Tony) Meranto of Canfield; seven grandchildren, Anthony and Maria Meranto, Emma, Ella, Jacqueline, Patrick and Sydney Wilson; a brother, James (Lynne) Curtis of Arizona; a sister, Kathleen Conricote of Youngstown and her beloved golden retriever Rosie along with nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides her parents and husband, Carol was preceded in death by her infant son Patrick Wilson.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Carol on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221, Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial held on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 7345 Westview Drive, Boardman, OH 44512, preceded by a 9:15 a.m. prayer service at the funeral home.

Burial will take place at Poland Riverside Cemetery.

Carol’s family suggests wearing a face covering or mask for those attending the calling hours or the funeral mass if your health allows.

In lieu of flowers, material contributions can be made in Carol’s name to the Ursuline Mother House, 4280 Shields Road, Canfield, OH 44406.

