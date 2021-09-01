Carmelo Accordino, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carmelo Accordino, 89, of Austintown, passed away unexpectedly of a heart attack on Sunday August 29, 2021 while attending Mass.

Carmelo was born on January 22, 1932 the son of Salvatore and Grazia Accordino in Galbato, Giosa Maria, Sicily. He was one of nine children that survived World War II.

After the War was over at the age of 17 he entered the Carabinieri (Italian Police). He spent 8 years in Service, traveling all over the Italian peninsula. He was very proud that he was stationed at Castel Gandolfo and was able to meet Pope Pius XII.

He met his 1st wife Helen Marie Accordino while on leave in Sicily in 1958 and later that year came to the United States to marry her at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Niles, where they made their home.

Carmen was employed by Albee Homes Construction, but with the arrival of a child in 1962 he received the opportunity to attend The Cleveland Barber School and received his barber license in 1964. He began cutting hair for Paul Olivo in the Austintown Plaza. In 1968 he met Reed Kennedy and began cutting with him at The Kennedy Barber Shop. He took over the shop in 1970 and after Mr. Kennedys passing renamed the shop Carmen’s Barber Shop. In 1975 he began expanding the building and with the help of his 2nd wife, Angela was successful in creating the AnCar Plaza at 5620 Mahoning Ave.

Carmen loved his family, on both sides of The Atlantic. He was an avid wine maker, always had a garden, and loved family gatherings. He enjoyed his many trips back to Sicily to visit his brothers and sisters. After his 1st retirement in 2000 he began going to Ft. Myers Florida, where he received his Florida Barber License and began cutting hair there. He was a barber for 56 years. He enjoyed his winters in Hidden Gardens, where he met his current wife Kay Hartman. He started the Bocce court there and enjoyed many afternoon games and tournaments with all his friends.

Carmen was a lifelong member of The Knights of Columbus, belonging to Immacolata Council #15086. He was also a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Parish in Youngstown and St. John XXIII Parish in Ft. Myers, but his true spiritual home was Basilica & National Shrine of Our Lady of Lebanon in North Jackson where he attended Mass and passed away.

Carmen is survived by his loving wife Kay, his son Sam, his nephews Sal (Angela), Frank (Darlene), Nick (Monica) and their children whom he was close with. He also leaves a step son David (Linda), step daughters Lynn (Mark) and Chris (Jason) as well as their children and the beloved cat Waldo along with many cugini and amici here in The U.S and Sicily.

Besides his parents Salvatore & Grazia, Carmen was preceded in death by his 1st wife Helen Marie, 2nd wife Angela, four sisters Maria, Giuseppina, Antonina, and Rosina, four brothers Antonino, Giuseppe and Andy Ashby who was like a son to him.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Carmen on Friday, September 3, 2021 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market St., Boardman, where the Prayers of Incense Prayer

Service will be held at 6:45 pm and the Knights of Columbus, Immacolata Council will recite the rosary at 7:00 p.m.

Friends and family may also pay respects on Saturday morning, September 4, 2021 from 9:00 – 9:50 a.m. at Basilica & National Shrine of Our Lady of Lebanon2759 N Lipkey Rd., North Jackson.

There will be a Divine Liturgy of Christian Burial held on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the Basilica & National Shrine of Our Lady of Lebanon with ChorBishop Anthony Spinosa as officiant.

Burial will take place at Resurrection Cemetery, Austinstown.

Carmen’s family wants to offer their special thanks to ChorBishop Anthony Spinosa and Fr. Henry Andre for always being there for Carmen.

In lieu of flowers material contributions may be made in Carmen’s name to the Basilica & National Shrine of Our Lady of Lebanon2759 N Lipkey Rd., North Jackson, Ohio 44451.

