Carmela R. (Serino) Guy, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carmela R. (Serino) Guy, 84, of Youngstown, passed away peacefully Friday, February 7, 2020 at her residence.

Carmela will always be remembered and loved by her family and friends for her smile, generosity and caring personality.

She was born February 3, 1936 in Youngstown, the daughter of John and Josephine (Carnevale) Serino and was a lifelong area resident.

Carmela was a graduate of South High School and also from Paramount Beauty School.

Besides being a homemaker, Carmela worked at various beauty salons in the area. Before her retirement in 1998 she was employed by Rulli Brothers Market for 9 years as a meat clerk.

She was an active member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica and its Mother of Crucifix Society and St. Monica Guild.

Carmela had many passions throughout her life. She enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening and crocheting.

Her husband Herbert R. Guy whom she married October 1, 1960 passed away on April 29, 2009.

Carmela leaves behind to hold onto her precious memories, two sisters, Dolores Serino of Girard and Angela (Frank) Iaconis of Poland; her sister-in-law, whom she referred to as her sister, Patricia “Pat” (Steve) Brincko of Liberty and many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides her parents and husband, Carmela was preceded in death by a sister, Cecilia Salvatori; a brother, Emilio “J.R” Serino; a niece, Elisa Salvatori.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, 343 Via Mount Carmel, Youngstown 44505 with Reverend Monsignor John Zuraw officiating.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Monday, February 10, 2020 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512 where there will be a combined prayer service held at 4:45 p.m. by the Mothers of Crucifix Society and St. Monica Guild, and again on Tuesday from 9:00 – 9:50 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, Youngstown.

Burial will take place at Lake Park Cemetery, Youngstown.

In lieu of flowers material contributions may be made in Carmela’s name to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, 343 Via Mount Carmel, Youngstown, Ohio 44505.

