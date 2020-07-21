Carl Zeroski, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carl Zeroski, 51, of Mount Laurel, New Jersey, formerly of Youngstown, passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 in New Jersey from a sudden heart attack

Carl will always be remembered and loved by his family and friends for his hard work ethic, dry sense of humor and easy going personality.

He was born April 21, 1968 in Youngstown, the son of Bernard Anthony and Rita (Miller) Zeroski

Carl graduated from Cardinal Mooney High School and then moved to Pennsylvania where he graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with his Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering.

Following his graduation, he moved to New Jersey and was owner/president of Quad Construction Company from 2002 until his untimely passing.

Carl was of the Catholic faith and a former member of St. Charles Borromeo Church, Boardman.

Carl had many passions throughout his life but he especially loved spending time with his children.

Carl leaves behind to hold onto his memories, his children whom are triplets, Hannah, Jack and Owen Zeroski; his mother, Rita Zeroski; a brother, Craig (Julie) Zeroski and a sister, Mary Ann Zeroski, all of Canfield and his former wife, Justine Zeroski of South Carolina along many friends.

Carl was preceded in death by his father, Bernard Anthony Zeroski.

There will be a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Saint Charles Borromeo Church, Boardman with Father Gerald DeLucia officiating. The family, funeral home and church will be practicing social distancing and proper health protocols. As a social courtesy, please wear a mask or facial covering. If you are unable to attend, the family understands and acknowledges your thoughts and prayers as a tribute to Carl.

There will be no callings.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

In lieu of flowers material contributions may be made in Carl’s name to St. Charles Borromeo Church, 7345 Westview Drive, Boardman, OH 44512.

Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com to sign the guest book and send condolences to Carl’s family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Carl Zeroski, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, July 22, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: