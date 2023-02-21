MERCER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Brittany Nicole Strickland, 30, of Mercer, formerly of Youngstown, passed away in a tragic car accident on Tuesday evening February 14, 2023.

Brittany was born December 16, 1992 in Youngstown, the daughter of Andrew and Leah (Harrison) Strickland and was a lifelong area resident.

Brittany will always be remembered for her loving and caring personality. She had many passions throughout her life and her greatest was being a homemaker. She loved everything about spending time with her children and family and centered her whole life around them.

Brittany leaves behind to hold onto her precious memories her children Christopher, Harlie, Airierlla, Riley, Anglia and Emma, her mother Leah (Carl) Ervin, her grandmother Fay Gay, a great-grandmother Clara Barbato, her fiancé Anthony Kearney, two sisters Jessica (Bernard McNulty) Roman and Samantha (Sterling) Strickland, a brother Andrew Strickland and a step brother Carl (Erin) Ervin along with many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. .

Brittany was preceded in death by her father Andrew Strickland, a sister Jennifer Strickland, her nephew Damian McNulty, paternal grandmother Vicky Strickland, her maternal grandparents Leonardo “Leo” (Shirley) Gutierrez and a cousin Vincent Strickland.

There will be a celebration of Brittany’s life held on Saturday, February 25, 2023 from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. art the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market St., Boardman.

In lieu of flowers, material contributions may be made either to the family or to the funeral home to help with final expenses for Brittany.

Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com to send condolences to Brittany’s family.

