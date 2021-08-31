Brenda J. Moore, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes)- Brenda J. Moore, 73, of Youngstown, entered eternal rest August 21, 2021.

Brenda was born July 19, 1948 in Mt. Olive, North Carolina to Joseph and Sarah E Best Moore Jr.

Brenda joined New Bethel Baptist Church on Facebook Live.

She worked for Sheet and Tube for many years.

Brenda loved to minister to people and had a giving heart. She would give even when she didn’t have it to give. Brenda helped to give out food at the food give away at New Bethel before her illness.

She is survived by two sisters Annie Rice of New Castle, Pennsylvania and Joanne Hobard of Campbell, a brother Mark (Sharlene) Moore of New Castle, Pennsylvania, her godson Maurice Watkins of San Diego, California and a stepson Jason Harris of Youngstown. Brenda helped to rear Charlene Bracks of San Diego, California and host of children, grandchildren Anthony Gibbs Sr. of Youngstown and O’mari Bracks of San Diego, California.

She leaves four sisters in Christ: Joann Thomas, Dolly Brown, Jeanette Miller all of Youngstown and Marilyn (Juan) Nieves of San Diego, California, a special friends Ricky and Attorney Andrew Bresko and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Brenda was preceded in death by her parents and siblings Mary E Moore, Anthony Moore, and David Best.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Brenda on Friday September 3, 2021 from 10:00 – 10:55 a.m. with a funeral service to begin at 11:00 a.m. all at New Bethel Baptist Church, 1507 Hillman St., Youngstown with Pastor Kenneth L. Simon as celebrant.

The funeral will also be livestreamed on New Bethel Baptist Church Facebook page for those who are unable to attend the services in person.

The family, funeral home and church will be practicing social distancing and proper health protocols. As a social courtesy, please wear a mask or facial covering. If you are unable to attend, the family understands and acknowledges your thoughts and prayers as a tribute to Brenda.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market St., Boardman.

Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com. to sign the guest book and send condolences to Brenda’s family.

