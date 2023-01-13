STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Wednesday January 4, 2023, loving Daughter, Sister, Aunt, Granddaughter, Niece, Brandi Basista, 43, of Struthers, passed away at the Cleveland Clinic with her family surrounding her, after a courageous and hard fought battle with a heart condition.

Brandi was born in Youngstown, the daughter of Tammy D’Alesio and lived most of her life in the Youngstown area until most recently when she moved to Angier, North Carolina for a new start in life.

Brandi was always the light in any room, anywhere you went, people would stop and talk to her. She had this ease of making everyone feel comfortable, and never once judged anyone. Brandi was a free spirit, a hippie as she would say. There was never a moment where you wouldn’t find Brandi listening to music, jazz, 70’s rock, or even some Tupac. She was often known for sending random music lyrics or photos of the sky, and her absolute love for the moon.

Brandi was too good for this world, an old soul, who had to endure many ailments in her short life. With these ailments, she never lost her light, and when she took her last breath, on a rainy gloomy day, the skies cleared and the sun shined through them. And for a moment, many individuals stopped to look and take photos and we all knew for a moment she was finally at peace and her spirit was there shining down on everyone she knew and loved.

Besides her mother, Brandi leaves behind four sisters, Ashley Basista, Megan (Carl Heitman) Watson, Angela Basista and Danielle Basista, a brother Anthony Basista, a niece and God-Daughter Kieara Mercado, her Nana, Theresa Sandullo, her Grandma Lorraine Basista, Uncles Frank (Debbie) D’Alesio, Nick (Susan) D’Alesio, Bill (Rachilla) Basista, and Larry Basista. She also leaves behind numerous cousins and friends who loved her immensely, many “nieces and nephews” who affectionately knew her as “Aunt B”, and her dog Precious, who was the light of her life.

Brandi is preceded in death by her Papas, Nicholas D’Alesio, and Joseph Sandullo, her grandfather Nick Basista and the love of her life Joe.

There will be a private celebration of Brand’s life at a later date.

Family would like to thank the staff at Mercy Health Youngstown, the Cleveland Clinic and everyone else who reached out for their kindness and care of Brandi.

“I hope you left knowing you were our very favorite person”

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market St., Boardman.

