Bill R. Beshara, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bill R. Beshara, 70, of Youngstown, passed away peacefully Thursday evening, September 3, 2020 with his family by his side.

Bill will always be remembered for his good advice and his sense of humor. He was a man of few words, yet he always had wisdom and something funny to share.

He was born June 14, 1950 in Youngstown, the son of Joseph and Eleanor (Dohar) Beshara and was a lifelong area resident.

Bill was a 1968 graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School.

Bill was an entrepreneur and an independent businessman in the restaurant and bar industry. He was dedicated to his career and had a great talent for designing and building bars and restaurants.

Bill’s passion in life was his family. He loved them dearly and cherished the time he was able to spend with them. He also enjoyed music, gambling and hosting family dinners. He was especially famous for his bread dressing on Thanksgiving.

Bill leaves behind to hold onto his precious memories his children, Anthony J. Beshara of Boardman, J.J. (Bethany) Beshara of Youngstown and Gina M. Beshara of Boardman; his three grandchildren, Raven, Joey and Matthew; his brother, George Beshara of Canfield; his sister, Alberta Vantell; best friend, “Di” along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Billie Beshara; his brothers, Ronald, Charles and William Beshara; his sister, Renee Beshara.

There was a Divine Liturgy of Christian Burial held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at St. Maron Maronite Catholic Church with Father Tony Massad as officiant.

Arrangements were entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

In lieu of flowers material contributions may be made in Bill’s name to St. Maron Catholic Church, 1555 S Meridian Road, Youngstown, Ohio 44511.

Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com to sign the guest book or send condolences to Bill’s family.

