Bianca Marie Minotti, North Lima, Ohio

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bianca Marie Minotti, passed away on Monday, November 8, 2021, at her residence at Assumption Village in North Lima, Ohio, at age 101.

Bianca was born on September 15, 1920, in Brooklyn, New York, a daughter of Luigi and Vittoria Piombini.

At age eight, her family relocated to Rome, Italy, where Bianca continued her early education and went on to teachers college.

Being bilingual and having dual citizenship, she was employed by the United States Government during World War II, where she met her husband to be, Alfred J. Minotti, with whom she worked in the United States Allied Operations in Rome. After being discharged from the army, Alfred returned to the United States.

Yet even never having dated Bianca, she secretly remained in his heart as the love of his life. He stated later, that he knew she was someone special, the one he wished to marry. Alfred sent a letter to his never-forgotten Bianca, professing his love and asking for her hand in marriage. Surprised and happy, she accepted the proposal, returned to the United States and was married to Alfred in Youngstown on October 17, 1946, in a ceremony officiated by her brother, Reverend Mario Piombini. They began their married life in Youngstown and then moved to Boardman in 1949 into their new home.

Bianca was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred in 1990; brother, Mario Piombini in 2001; son-in-law, Stephen Wilt in 2014 and sister, Marie Piombini in 2016.

Bianca had a long and blessed life with her husband, Alfred, having had two children, Alfred Minotti, Jr. (Doreen), of Delaware, Ohio and Mary Ann Wilt (Stephen) of Boardman.

Bianca had joyously seen the coming and rearing of four grandchildren, Jennifer Connolly, Kristen (Joseph) Decker), Debra (Matthew) Beil, Angelica Minotti and nine great-grandchildren, McKenna and Madison Connolly, Jocelyn and Sophia Decker and Isabel, Abigail, Grace, Matthew and Samuel Beil.

In addition to her immediate and extended family, Bianca had an adjoining “family” of loved and loving friends, many from her church, St. Charles, which she affectionately referred to as her “second home,” as well as, many other friends made throughout her travels and activities.

Bianca loved much and received much in return. She is and will be missed dearly, but remains ever in loving memory, forever in heart and mind.

Friends may call at 10:00 – 10:50 a.m., Saturday, November 20, at St. Charles Catholic Church, 7345 Westview Drive, Boardman, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 11:00 a.m., with Father Ryan Furlong as celebrant.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

The family would like to express their deep appreciation to Assumption Village and to Hospice of the Valley for the outstanding care and compassion they gave to Bianca.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Bianca’s name to St. Charles Church, 7345 Westview Drive, Boardman, OH 44512.

