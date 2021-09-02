Beverly J.C. (Kerney) Leventry, Lowellville, Ohio

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beverly J.C. Leventry, 73, of Lowellville, peacefully passed away Friday evening, August 27, 2021, with her loving family by her side after a courageous battle with cancer.

Beverly will always be remembered for her generosity, helpfulness and the way everyone she met became a friend and loved her.

She was born December 12, 1947, in Berea, Ohio, the daughter of James and Jean (Strasser) Kerney and moved to the Youngstown area in 1980.

Beverly graduated from Berea High School and then in 1987, graduated from ITT Technical College with a degree in secretarial studies.

Beverly was a proud homemaker and loved spending time around her family, especially her grandchildren.

She was of the Catholic faith and did volunteer work with Berlin Center Dispatch.

Beverly had many passions throughout her life. She enjoyed reading, cooking and was an avid sports fan. Beverly was a long-time, devoted fan of the Cleveland Browns and Indians.

Her husband Leonard Leventry, Sr., who she married on December 20, 1966 and passed away on September 24, 1999.

Beverly leaves behind to hold onto her precious memories three children, Rochelle (Renee) Leventry of Youngstown ad Leonard Leventry, Jr. and Tracy (Terry) Brady, both of Lowellville, five grandchildren, Chase (Deloreen) Leventry, Brandon, Belinda and Bryan Brady and Brittany (Blake Vore) Brady; two great-grandchildren, Sophia Brady and Zander Vore; her adopted son, John Chizmar of Lowellville; two brothers, James and Kevin Kerney; three sisters, Colleen (Paul) Unger, Kim Kerney and Kelly (Rich) Tielke; her beloved fur baby, Shadow, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Besides her parents and husband, Beverly was preceded in death by a grandson, Lukas John Leroy Goeden; a brother, Greg Kerney and an infant sister, Jamie Kathleen Kerney.

Family and friends may pay their respects to Beverly on Sunday, September 5, 2021, from 1:00 – 2:55 p.m., with a funeral service to begin at 3:00 p.m., all at the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

The family, funeral home and church will be practicing social distancing and proper health protocols. As a social courtesy, please wear a mask or facial covering. If you are unable to attend, the family understands and acknowledges your thoughts and prayers as a tribute to Beverly.

Beverly’s family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the entire staff of Hospice of The Valley for all the care and compassion shown to them and Beverly throughout this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers, material contributions may be made to Beverly’s family to help defray funeral expenses.

Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com sign the guestbook and send condolences to Beverly’s family.

A television tribute will air Friday, September 3 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.