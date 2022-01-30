BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beverly A. “Squeaky” Poidmore-Pariza, 85, of Boardman, passed away Saturday, January 15, 2022.

She was born October 9, 1936 in Warren, the daughter of Arthur Courtney and Adda Belle (Carman) Johnston and was a lifelong area resident.

Beverly was a 1954 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and received her Associates Degree in Business Administration from Youngstown State University.

Squeaky was employed at The Stambaugh-Thompson Company as a payroll Supervisor for two years, Mahoning Valley Distribution Company as head bookkeeper for two years and Arby’s International in accounting and as payroll supervisor for 14 years.

Squeaky was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica along with being active in numerous fraternities, organizations and historical societies. She also did volunteer work for numerous agencies especially the United Way and animal charities.

Beverly had many passions throughout her life and always kept busy. She truly enjoyed embroidery, needle work, knitting, crocheting, quilting, reading, gardening, listening to music and doing art and ceramics. Beverly especially loved her beloved pet cats.

Beverly leaves behind many nieces; nephews; great-nieces; nephews; cousins; her dear, friend Lori (Jeffrey) Nail and her beloved cats, Sheba and MaMa.

Besides her parents, Squeaky was preceded in death by her husbands, Samuel Poidmore and John Pariza; a daughter, Yvonne Annette; a brother Arthur Junior Johnston and two sisters, Betty Jane Stafford and Dorothy LaRue Johnston.

There was a private Mass of Christian Burial held on Monday January 24, 2022 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, Youngstown with Reverend Monsignor Michael J. Cariglio as officiant.

Burial took place at Crown Hill Burial Park, Vienna.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Santucci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512

In lieu of flowers material contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.

